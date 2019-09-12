Higgins (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Higgins reportedly didn't do much during the media-access portion of practice, but he did say earlier this week that he'll "most definitely" play in Monday's game against the Jets. If he doesn't progress the way he expects, Damion Ratley will be next in line for snaps behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • brown-raiders-2.jpg

    Week 2 Trade Values Chart

    Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week