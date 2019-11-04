Higgins was targeted once and played 15 snaps in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.

Higgins had been angling for more playing time this week, but head coach Freddie Kitchens appears to be happy with Antonio Callaway as the third wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. After returning from a Week 1 knee injury, Higgins has played a total of 29 snaps in three games, including a DNP in Week 6.