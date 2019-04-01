Higgins re-signed with the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Higgins had an opportunity to field offer sheets from other teams, but it seems the original-round restricted free agent tender was enough to limit interest in the 2016 fifth-round selection. He now figures to battle Antonio Callaway for the No. 3 receiver job, with both players coming off a strong finish to 2018. It'll be tough to find consistent target volume in an offense led by Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, David Njoku, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson, but the impressive collection of talent should at least create more scoring opportunities to go around.

