Browns' Rashard Higgins: Strikes first in preseason opener
Higgins caught five of six targets for 98 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 30-10 win over Washington.
Higgins did the bulk of his damage with Drew Stanton at quarterback, but made his biggest play to cap of Cleveland's opening drive -- a 24-yard strike up the seam from Baker Mayfield for the Browns' first score. Cleveland sat its top targets Thursday, but this kind of exposure early on in the preseason can pay dividends on a team that figures to rely heavily on the pass in 2019.
