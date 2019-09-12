Browns' Rashard Higgins: Suits up for practice Thursday
Higgins (ankle) suited up for practice Thursday, but "didn't do much" during the media-access portion of the session, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
That said, Higgins noted Tuesday that he will "most definitely" play Monday night against the Jets. We'll circle back later Thursday to see how the team classifies Higgins' participation Thursday, but it seems as though the Browns will likely have their No. 3 receiver available for Week 2 action.
