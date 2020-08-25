Higgins has impressed offensive cooridnator Alex Van Pelt in the competition to become the third wide receiver, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Other than drafting Donovan Peoples-Jones in the sixth round of the 2020 draft, the Browns didn't do much to upgrade their receiving corps during the offseason. That means players like Higgins and several other unheralded receivers are in the mix for No. 3 wideout. "Higgins has stepped up," Van Pelt said. "He really has been impressive with his ability to finish plays. He battles right to the end in the run game and the pass game, he's getting better each day." Ultimately, the third wideout may not matter on the Browns. Running back Kareem Hunt is expected to operate mostly as a receiver while the tight ends are expected to see an uptick in targets.