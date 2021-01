Higgins caught two of seven targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Higgins had a healthy number of targets, his third highest of the season, and reflects the wide receiver's usage over the final quarter of the season. Since Week 13, Higgins averaged seven targets over five games played. The Browns move onto the AFC divisional round next Sunday to face the Chiefs, whose defense yielded the second fewest yards to wide receivers (78.7 YPG) during the regular season.