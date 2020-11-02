Higgins caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.

After a breakout performance Week 7, when Odell Beckham sustained a season-ending knee injury, Higgins fell back to earth against Las Vegas. It wasn't so much the Raiders defense as it was the conditions -- 35 MPH winds that were shifting all day -- which made throwing difficult. Quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted just 25 passes while the Raiders Derek Carr threw 24. Additionally, Las Vegas won the possession battle, limiting the Browns to just six drives and 22 minutes with the ball. Higgins (35 snaps) and KhaDarel Hodge (34 snaps) shared the No. 2 wideout job but only Higgins was targeted. Cleveland enters its bye week and will likely retain the existing corps of wide receivers through Tuesday's trade deadline, so Higgins and Hodge should continue to battle for snaps/targets behind Jarvis Landry from here on out.