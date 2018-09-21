Browns' Rashard Higgins: Three targets Thursday
Higgins caught all three of his targets for 32 yards during Thursday's 21-17 win over the Jets.
Higgins was on the field for 54 of the team's 77 offensive snaps (70 percent), but wasn't really involved in the offense until Baker Mayfield took over. The two connected on three passes in the second half, including a deep pass that went for 19 yards. Higgins is clearly behind Jarvis Landry and rookie Antonio Callaway on the depth chart, though Mayfield's expected presence under center from here on out adds to Higgins' value.
