Higgins caught two of three targets for 55 yards, including a long of 42, in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Steelers.

Higgins was one of four returning wide receivers that sat out Week 16 while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. For the fourth straight week and the fifth time in the last six, he posted more than 50 receiving yards in a game. After the loss of Odell Beckham, Higgins stepped in to become Cleveland's deep threat. Since the mid-season bye week, Higgins has averaged 16.9 yards per catch. With the win, Cleveland qualified for the postseason and will meet the Steelers -- for the third time this season -- in a wild-card weekend game.