Browns' Rashard Higgins: Two catches in win
Higgins caught two of three targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over the Panthers.
Higgins played exactly half of Cleveland's offensive snaps, though his involvement remained limited. His longest catch of the day went for a 15-yard gain when Baker Mayfield found him open in the second quarter. Higgins has three touchdowns over his last six games, though Saturday's game against the Broncos will prove a tough matchup for the third-year wideout.
