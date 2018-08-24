Higgins brought in both of his targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 5-0 preseason win over the Eagles.

Higgins -- who's battling for a roster spot -- has made a strong impression thus far in the preseason. Through three games, the 23-year-old has eight catches for 113 yards, including four receptions for 66 yards during Week 1 of the preseason. Rookie wideout Antonio Callaway (groin) currently has the leg up for the third receiver spot, but Higgins has a relatively good shot at making the team in a depth role.

