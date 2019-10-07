Higgins (knee) isn't expected to be active for Monday's game against the 49ers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 25-year-old is listed as questionable and was a full practice participant Saturday, so this news comes as somewhat of a surprise. Higgins hasn't seen game action since suffering the ankle injury Week 1, when he caught two of three targets for 46 yards. Antonio Callaway is returning from his four-game suspension and should work as the Browns' No. 3 wide receiver, assuming Higgins is inactive.