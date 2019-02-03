Higgins, an impending restricted free agent, said he wants to stay in Cleveland long term, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 2016 fifth-round pick took a big step forward alongside Baker Mayfield this past season, notching career-high marks for catches (39), targets (53), yards (573) and touchdowns (four) as well as yards per reception (14.7) and yards per target (10.8). Higgins did his damage in just 13 games, with his workload peaking over the final two weeks of the season (86 snaps, 13 targets, 10 catches). It will be interesting to see how the Browns approach the wideout position this offseason, considering they also have Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway under contract and have already expressed interest in re-signing Breshad Perriman. Given how well the group played late in the season, Cleveland likely will devote its plethora of cap space to other positions in free agency, though a splash move at wide receiver can't totally be ruled out. Higgins' status as a restricted free agent should keep him Cleveland for at least one more season even if there's no progress on a long-term agreement.