Browns' Rashard Higgins: Week-to-week with MCL sprain
Higgins (knee) is considered week-to-week with a sprained MCL, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
This is great news for Higgins after the receiver exited Sunday's victory over Baltimore with an apparent knee injury. In fact, head coach Hue Jackson said the receiver isn't even expected to need surgery. While Higgins is likely to miss at least one game in recovery, the third-year wideout should be back in the fold before long. In the meantime, Jackson said the Browns will look to replace Higgins' production with the team's available in-house options, including Rod Streater, Derrick Willies and rookie Damion Ratley. Possible options on the free-agent market include Dez Bryant and Rishard Matthews, who is reportedly working out for the Browns on Monday.
