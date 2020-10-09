Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are likely to share the third wide receiver spot in Sunday's game against the Colts, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Browns placed KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) on injured reserve and will need Higgins, who was inactive the last two weeks, to help fill the void. They are also without JoJo Natson (knee). Higgins played just 21 offensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season before his two-week inactive sabbatical.