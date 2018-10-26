Browns' Rashard Higgins: Won't play Sunday
Higgins (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal report.
With Higgins slated to miss his third consecutive game, Damion Ratley figures to continue to see added work Sunday along with starters Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, while newcomer Breshad Perriman is also a candidate for added snaps in Week 8.
