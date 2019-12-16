Browns' Rashard Higgins: Zero offensive snaps Week 15
Higgins had one play on special teams and zero on offense in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals in Week 15.
This was the second straight week that Higgins did not get on the field for an offensive snap. The free agent-to-be is buried in coach Freddie Kitchens' doghouse, and, barring an injury, there's little hope he'll find his way out over the last two games.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Coach talks lack of playing time•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: No snaps on offense Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: No receptions in Week 13•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Makes no impact in win•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: No targets in win•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Clear No. 3 wideout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...