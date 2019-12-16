Play

Higgins had one play on special teams and zero on offense in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals in Week 15.

This was the second straight week that Higgins did not get on the field for an offensive snap. The free agent-to-be is buried in coach Freddie Kitchens' doghouse, and, barring an injury, there's little hope he'll find his way out over the last two games.

