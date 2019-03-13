Browns' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Re-ups with Cleveland
Armstrong agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Browns on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Armstrong started 2018 with the Giants but was eventually cut before signing with the Browns, who liked what they saw in just nine games. Armstrong played mainly on special teams and will likely continue that role behind Joe Schobert.
