Browns' Ray-Ray Armstrong: Signs with Cleveland
Armstrong signed a contract with the Browns on Thursday.
Armstrong suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Eagles, but was released off injured reserve by the Giants on Tuesday. Armstrong had a solid start to 2018 with the Giants, accumulating 20 tackles (12 solo). Assuming he can clear the concussion protocol, the 27-year-old linebacker could have a role on both defense and special teams for the Browns.
