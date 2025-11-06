Browns' Rayshawn Jenkins: Emerges from bye at full health
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins (groin) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Jenkins was forced out of Cleveland's loss to the Patriots in Week 8 early due to a groin issue, but he returned to full health during the team's bye. He'll be available to handle reserve defensive reps and contribute on special teams during Sunday's home game against the Jets.
