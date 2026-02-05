Jenkins tallied 45 total tackles (19 solo), one interception and one forced fumble across 17 games in 2025.

The 31-year-old from Miami has seen vast declines in several statistical categories over the past two seasons, recording fewer total tackles (101 to 45), sacks (1.0 to none), passes defensed (nine to one) and interceptions (two to one) compared to his 2023 campaign with the Jaguars. However, Jenkins played a much smaller role on the Browns' defense in 2025, logging just 276 defensive snaps, his lowest mark since the 2018 season. Set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, Jenkins could find work as a reserve safety ahead of the 2026 season.