Jenkins (wrist) returned to Sunday's game and finished with one tackle, a fumble recovery and an interception in Week 7's 31-6 win over the Dolphins.

Jenkins briefly was removed in the third quarter following a special-teams play but was back on the field five plays later. Earlier in the game, he recovered a fumble on special teams which led to a touchdown. Jenkins later set up the final score, picking off Tua Tagovailoa and setting up Cleveland's offense at the Miami 2-yard line. He has 17 tackles, one pass defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery over seven games.