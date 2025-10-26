Browns' Rayshawn Jenkins: Won't return due to groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 game against New England.
Jenkins was deemed out with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Prior to his exit, he recorded four tackles (two solo). Jenkins has worked in a rotational role throughout the campaign, topping out at a 40 percent defensive snap share in Week 7 against Miami.
