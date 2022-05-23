Robinson (undisclosed) re-signed with the Browns on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Robinson was waived by the Browns on Thursday with a failed physical designation, after being claimed off waivers from the Texans, whom claimed him off waivers from the Cowboys all over the last 10 days. Robinson missed the 2021 season due to a toe injury, although it's unclear if that was the cause of the initial failed physical. Robinson will work to stick with Cleveland and earn a spot on their roster this upcoming season.