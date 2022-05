Robinson was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Robinson was previously claimed by the Texans earlier this week but was promptly let go by Houston in the ensuing days. The 2020 fourth-round pick totaled 111 defensive snaps and 61 special-teams snaps in his rookie season with Dallas. He will now look to establish himself in Cleveland's crowded depth chart at cornerback which includes ten total players.