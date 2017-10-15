Browns' Ricardo Louis: Another start Sunday
Louis will again draw a start for the Browns on Sunday with Kenny Britt (knee/groin) inactive, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Louis was the team's leading receiver Week 5 against the Jets, and once again appears poised to play a meaningful role in the passing game. With Britt on the shelf due to both knee/groin ailments and overall ineffectiveness, the Browns may continue to lean on Louis, even with new quarterback Kevin Hogan under center. Through five weeks, Louis leads the Cleveland receivers in snaps (219), targets (28) and receptions (15), and that pattern should continue Sunday against a Houston defense that has given up five touchdowns to opposing wideouts on the year.
