Browns' Ricardo Louis: Leads team in receiving Sunday
Louis snagged a team-high five receptions (eight targets) for 71 yards during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets.
Louis was given the starting nod in place of Kenny Britt (knee/groin) and was one of the few bright spots on Cleveland's offense. Week 5 marked the second consecutive week in which Louis led the Browns in receiving yards and has emerged as one of the better threats on an otherwise offensively inept team. The 23-year-old wideout still hasn't crossed the pylons yet this season, but his 18 targets over the last two weeks are promising for his future production.
