Browns' Ricardo Louis: No catches in loss
Louis was held without a catch (two targets) during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.
Louis has been the main victim of Corey Coleman's return from injured reserve. Since Coleman made his way back to the lineup, Louis has been able to haul in just a single catch on six targets. Not to mention the fact that Rashard Higgins also played more snaps than him for the second straight week, and with embattled receiver Josh Gordon set to make his season debut Sunday, Louis' production and field time should continue to fall dramatically.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...