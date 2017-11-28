Louis was held without a catch (two targets) during Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Bengals.

Louis has been the main victim of Corey Coleman's return from injured reserve. Since Coleman made his way back to the lineup, Louis has been able to haul in just a single catch on six targets. Not to mention the fact that Rashard Higgins also played more snaps than him for the second straight week, and with embattled receiver Josh Gordon set to make his season debut Sunday, Louis' production and field time should continue to fall dramatically.