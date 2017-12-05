Browns' Ricardo Louis: No targets in Week 13
Louis wasn't targeted in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers.
For the second straight week, Louis ended Sunday's contest without a reception, but unlike in Week 12, he wasn't targeted. He had already been losing out on snaps to Rashard Higgins, but now with Josh Gordon back in the mix, Louis had an even tougher time finding the field. The 23-year-old played just 12 snaps against the Chargers, which could be a trend for the remainder of the year.
