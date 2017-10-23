Browns' Ricardo Louis: Plays 65 snaps Sunday
Louis was on the field for 89 percent of the team's offensive snaps and hauled in three receptions (four targets) for 21 yards during Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Titans.
From the way he's been dominating snaps over the past two weeks, Louis is the clear-cut No. 1 wideout in Cleveland, though Sunday was the receiver's second consecutive subpar week. But to be fair to Louis, it's hard to get in a rhythm and build a rapport with his quarterback when the person manning the position changes as frequently as it has over the past few weeks. Still, Louis is second on the team with 39 targets, and, if expectations are tempered, could be worth a flier in deep leagues.
