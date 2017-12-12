Browns' Ricardo Louis: Plays four snaps
Louis played just four offensive snaps and finished without a catch or target during Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to Green Bay.
Josh Gordon and Rashard Higgins have jumped past Louis on the depth chart, so much so that the second-year pro out of Auburn is having a tough time finding the field. The 23-year-old has just one reception over his past three games, and Sunday marked his second straight game without a target. Coach Hue Jackson has been fluid with his wide receivers all year long, so there's still hope Louis gets involved again, but his involvement would be limited to the No. 3 wideout spot if that should happen.
