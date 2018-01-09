Louis, who failed to make a catch on two targets during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, finishes the season with 27 receptions for 357 yards.

Louis set career highs in receptions (27), targets (61) and yards (357), but ended the season as the Browns' fourth wideout behind Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and Rashard Higgins. He hauled in just one pass over the final six games of the season, and will most likely have to battle for a roster spot in 2018.