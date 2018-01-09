Browns' Ricardo Louis: Quiet end to season
Louis, who failed to make a catch on two targets during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, finishes the season with 27 receptions for 357 yards.
Louis set career highs in receptions (27), targets (61) and yards (357), but ended the season as the Browns' fourth wideout behind Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman and Rashard Higgins. He hauled in just one pass over the final six games of the season, and will most likely have to battle for a roster spot in 2018.
More News
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...