Louis caught just one pass on four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 19-7 defeat to the Jaguars.

Louis definitely didn't benefit from Corey Coleman's return from injured reserve, as the 23-year-old's lone catch was his lowest total since Week 3. Meanwhile, Coleman saw a team-high 11 targets. Coleman's presence on the field should, in theory, draw coverage away from Louis, though that didn't seem to be the case on Sunday. In fact, third-string wideout Rashard Higgins actually out-snapped Louis, and although Higgins failed to make any catches, it'll be interesting to see if this becomes a trend.