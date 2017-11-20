Browns' Ricardo Louis: Quiet in Coleman's return
Louis caught just one pass on four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 19-7 defeat to the Jaguars.
Louis definitely didn't benefit from Corey Coleman's return from injured reserve, as the 23-year-old's lone catch was his lowest total since Week 3. Meanwhile, Coleman saw a team-high 11 targets. Coleman's presence on the field should, in theory, draw coverage away from Louis, though that didn't seem to be the case on Sunday. In fact, third-string wideout Rashard Higgins actually out-snapped Louis, and although Higgins failed to make any catches, it'll be interesting to see if this becomes a trend.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.