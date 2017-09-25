Play

Louis was on the field for 57 of 77 offensive snaps in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts, catching just one of six targets for 10 yards.

Louis drew the start with Corey Coleman (hand) on IR and saw the most snaps of Cleveland's receiving corps but failed to capitalize on the opportunity. He dropped three of his six targets and has just three receptions over his last two contests.

