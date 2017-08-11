Play

Louis caught one pass (two targets) for 10 yards during Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.

Louis is the favorite to win the No. 3 wideout job, but the second-year pro turned in a quiet performance during Thursday's preseason game. It's obviously still early, though continued disappointing performances could ultimately negate the improvements he's shown in training camp.

