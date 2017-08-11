Browns' Ricardo Louis: Quiet versus Saints
Louis caught one pass (two targets) for 10 yards during Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.
Louis is the favorite to win the No. 3 wideout job, but the second-year pro turned in a quiet performance during Thursday's preseason game. It's obviously still early, though continued disappointing performances could ultimately negate the improvements he's shown in training camp.
More News
-
Browns' Ricardo Louis: Being groomed as third wideout•
-
Browns' Ricardo Louis: Two receptions versus Steelers•
-
Browns' Ricardo Louis: Full participant Thursday•
-
Browns' Ricardo Louis: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Ricardo Louis: Set to play Sunday•
-
Browns' Ricardo Louis: Questionable for Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...