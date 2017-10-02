Browns' Ricardo Louis: Season-high nine targets Sunday
Louis snagged five passes on a season-high nine targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals.
While Louis finished second on the team in targets behind Duke Johnson, much of his involvement came late in the fourth quarter after Kevin Hogan took over for rookie DeShone Kizer. Four of Louis' nine targets came on the Browns' final drive, which included a 31-yard hook-up that eventually set up Cleveland's only touchdown of the day. With the lack of weapons on offense, the second-year wideout should continue to get looks from his signal caller, but consistent production will remain a problem.
