Browns' Ricardo Louis: Subpar production in Week 6 start
Louis brought in three of seven targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.
Louis drew the start with Kenny Britt (knee/groin) out again, but he couldn't parlay the opportunity into any meaningful production. The 23-year-old had been on the rise coming into Week 6, as he'd posted 10 receptions for 135 yards over the previous two games. Despite the disappointing outcome Sunday, he'll look to bounce back against a vulnerable Titans secondary in Week 7, although a return to game action for Britt would presumably affect Louis' snaps and targets to a degree.
