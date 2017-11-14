Browns' Ricardo Louis: Targeted six times
Louis caught two passes (six targets) for 15 yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.
Louis played 74 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps, though he had a tough time getting in sync with DeShone Kizer (ribs). The 23-year-old accumulated his lowest receiving yards since Week 3, and has hauled in just four of his last 12 targets. He still remains the Browns' No. 1 wideout, and with the way Kizer looked on Sunday, bigger things could be on the way for Louis.
