Louis grabbed two receptions (six targets) for 42 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings.

Louis ended the day with only two receptions but still finished second on the team in receiving yards, as the majority of DeShone Kizer's throws were short, quick passes. The two did, however, hook up for a 37-yard gain down the left sideline for one of Cleveland's longest plays of the day. With Kenny Britt unable to find the field Sunday, Louis has emerged as the Browns' No. 1 receiver, though their inept offense has limited any production that would illustrate that. Regardless, Kizer has to throw the ball to someone, and Louis is one of his best options.