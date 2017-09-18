Browns' Ricardo Louis: Two targets in Week 2
Louis totaled two catches on two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens.
Rashard Higgins dominated Cleveland's targets (11), leaving just two for Louis, though, on the positive side, he was able to haul in both. Higgins' emergence may knock Louis down the depth chart, but with No. 1 WR Corey Coleman (hand) sidelined, the second-year receiver should still see plenty of time on the field. He has four receptions on five targets for 59 yards so far this season.
