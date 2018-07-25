Louis will miss the entire 2018 season due to a neck injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Given the nature of neck injuries, it's unsurprising that Louis and the Browns came to this decision. The extent of the injury is still somewhat unknown. The top priority remains Louis' well-being. In the meantime, look for Damion Ratley and Jeff Janis to slide up on the receiver depth chart.

