The Browns selected LeCounte in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

LeCounte joined Georgia as a five-star recruit out of high school, transforming into a three-year starter at safety while enduring a shortened 2020 campaign due to a motorcycle accident. He did return for the final play of the Peach Bowl, but LeCounte's underwhelming athletic testing (4.76 40-yard dash) may speak to the effects of injury still lingering. If LeCounte can improve his discipline and overcome his 5-foot-10, 196-pound size, he'll have some legitimate playmaking upside.