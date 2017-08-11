Mullaney caught two of three targets for 70 yards in Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints.

Mullaney led the team in receiving, despite totaling just two catches, thanks in large part to a 52-yard catch in the fourth quarter that helped set up a touchdown. He tied for fifth on the team in targets in this one, but on a roster devoid of any proven downfield threats, Mullaney could earn a larger look next Monday against the Giants due to his playmaking ability.