Browns' Richard Mullaney: Leads team in receiving in preseason opener
Mullaney caught two of three targets for 70 yards in Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints.
Mullaney led the team in receiving, despite totaling just two catches, thanks in large part to a 52-yard catch in the fourth quarter that helped set up a touchdown. He tied for fifth on the team in targets in this one, but on a roster devoid of any proven downfield threats, Mullaney could earn a larger look next Monday against the Giants due to his playmaking ability.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...