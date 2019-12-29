Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Active for finale
Seals-Jones (illness) is active Week 17 against Cincinnati.
Seals-Jones was one of several Cleveland players battling an illness this week, and while it cost him a few practice sessions, he'll end up on the active roster for the regular season finale. Another factor is in play this week in terms of the target share at the position, however, as David Njoku will return from back-to-back healthy scratches and re-join the active roster, with Demetrius Harris -- the snap leader in back-to-back weeks -- on hand as well.
