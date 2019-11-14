Play

Seals-Jones (knee) is listed as active Thursday against the Steelers.

Prior to his absence Week 10 against the Bills, Seals-Jones didn't practice at all but still was considered a game-time decision. On this occasion, he was on the field all week, following an LP/LP/FP regimen. In his return, Seals-Jones likely will rotate with Demetrius Harris and Pharoah Brown at tight end.

