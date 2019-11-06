Seals-Jones (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The same applies to fellow tight end Pharaoh Brown, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, leaving Demetrius Harris as the team's top healthy tight end in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills. Coach Freddie Kitchens noted Wednesday that Seals-Jones is considered day-to-day at this stage of the week.

