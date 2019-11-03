Seals-Jones was forced out of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Seals-Jones caught both of his targets for 12 yards. In his absence, added tight end targets will be available for Demetrius Harris.

