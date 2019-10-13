Seals-Jones hauled in three of six targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.

Seals-Jones made a backpedaling 31-yard touchdown catch on a deep pass from Baker Mayfield on the first play of the second quarter. In the wake of David Njoku's (wrist) injury, Seals-Jones has clearly been the most-productive tight end -- he has seven catches for 143 yards and two scores with Njoku out -- despite playing fewer snaps than Demetrius Harris and Pharaoh Brown over the previous three games.