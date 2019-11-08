Seals-Jones (knee) indicated that he'll be be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bills, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Seals-Jones wasn't able to practice this week, but he'll test things out prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff to see how his knee is feeling. If he ultimately sits out the contest, the Browns' Week 10 tight-end corps would be in line to be led by Demetrius Harris, with Stephen Carlson and Pharaoh Brown also in the mix.