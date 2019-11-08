Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Game-day call
Seals-Jones (knee) indicated that he'll be be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bills, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Seals-Jones wasn't able to practice this week, but he'll test things out prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff to see how his knee is feeling. If he ultimately sits out the contest, the Browns' Week 10 tight-end corps would be in line to be led by Demetrius Harris, with Stephen Carlson and Pharaoh Brown also in the mix.
More News
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: No practice Friday•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Misses another practice•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Day-to-day with knee issue•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Browns' Ricky Seals-Jones: Position leader in snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
TNF recap, news: Samuels a must-start?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It might be tough to trust Jameis Winston most weeks, but Jamey Eisenberg says it will pay...